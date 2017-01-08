Man found dead in Southeast Lubbock hotel parking lot
Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found on the ground in a rear parking lot of a southeast Lubbock hotel. Police received a call about 9:40 a.m. Sunday from a person who reportedly saw a man lying on the ground while the caller was driving through the rear parking lot at the Carriage House Inn and Suites in the 900 block of Slaton Road, according to a statement from Lubbock police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|chances'r 11/19/2016
|Jan 5
|Lookingforhelp
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 1
|mayor spur sucks
|1
|Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|Stand Chickie
|21
|Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials?
|Dec 18
|Anonymous_2011
|1
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Dec 16
|Ylario
|1
|Annette Flores
|Dec 13
|WassuP
|1
|Nikki dee ray (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|fan
|41
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC