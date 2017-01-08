Man found dead in Southeast Lubbock h...

Man found dead in Southeast Lubbock hotel parking lot

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found on the ground in a rear parking lot of a southeast Lubbock hotel. Police received a call about 9:40 a.m. Sunday from a person who reportedly saw a man lying on the ground while the caller was driving through the rear parking lot at the Carriage House Inn and Suites in the 900 block of Slaton Road, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

