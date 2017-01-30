Man dies, woman remains hospitalized after Sunday evening motorcycle vs. pickup crash
The driver of a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck in North Lubbock on Sunday has died while his passenger remains hospitalized, Lubbock police announced Monday morning. Officials say Michael Vaughn Williams, 52, died from his injuries about 11 p.m. Sunday evening - hours after the crash at North University Avenue and Clovis Highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Mon
|CAPT AMERICA
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Jan 24
|SHORTY
|6
|Happy Inaugural Day, 2017.
|Jan 22
|shorty
|2
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30
|Jan 22
|shorty
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 22
|santo
|3
|Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16)
|Jan 20
|Unknown
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC