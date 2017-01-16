Lubbock's decade-long drought restrictions now permanent
The Stage 1 drought restrictions Lubbock residents and businesses have been under for 10 years have now been made permanent. Lubbock's City Council last week voted unanimously to revise the city's water use management plan, amending that ordinance along with changes to the city's emergency drought restrictions and the triggers that set those off.
