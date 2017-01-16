Lubbock's decade-long drought restric...

Lubbock's decade-long drought restrictions now permanent

7 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The Stage 1 drought restrictions Lubbock residents and businesses have been under for 10 years have now been made permanent. Lubbock's City Council last week voted unanimously to revise the city's water use management plan, amending that ordinance along with changes to the city's emergency drought restrictions and the triggers that set those off.

