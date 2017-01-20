Lubbockite at inauguration: - It's a very communal atmosphere'
It was a peaceful transfer of power, and the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States brought cheers to some and angst to others. "I wish all of my fellow West Texans could be here on this historic day," U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington said in a statement after attending Friday's ceremony.
