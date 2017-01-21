Lubbock United Way to hold annual meeting
Lubbock Area United Way will honor outstanding volunteers at its annual meeting at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 31 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center banquet hall. Betty Dotts will be presented with the Rita Harmon Volunteer Service Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|FlavorsPharts
|1,054
|Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16)
|Fri
|Unknown
|2
|Happy Inaugural Day, 2017.
|Fri
|Mike
|1
|jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09)
|Jan 16
|coldwarkid
|4
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 15
|defo
|2
|Review: Complete Power Pole Inspection Inc (Jun '13)
|Jan 14
|East coast
|5
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jan 13
|JezMyOpinion
|522
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC