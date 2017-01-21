Lubbock United Way to hold annual mee...

Lubbock United Way to hold annual meeting

Lubbock Area United Way will honor outstanding volunteers at its annual meeting at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 31 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center banquet hall. Betty Dotts will be presented with the Rita Harmon Volunteer Service Award.

