Lubbock police seek hit-and-run suspect

The suspect crashed into Clear Talk Wireless, located at 5705 Slide Road, at 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. Surveillance footage, which LPD posted on its Facebook page, shows a white- or light-colored four-door Ford F150 Platinum drive away then drive back into view with damage to the front left bumper and headlight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.