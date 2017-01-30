Lubbock police searching for suspect accused of using stolen credit card
Lubbock police are searching for a man accused of attempting to use a stolen credit card at Boot Barn at 6002 Slide Road back on Dec. 19. If you have any information about this case, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 741-1000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|19 hr
|CAPT AMERICA
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Jan 24
|SHORTY
|6
|Happy Inaugural Day, 2017.
|Jan 22
|shorty
|2
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30
|Jan 22
|shorty
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 22
|santo
|3
|Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16)
|Jan 20
|Unknown
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC