Lubbock police searching for suspect ...

Lubbock police searching for suspect accused of using stolen credit card

8 hrs ago

Lubbock police are searching for a man accused of attempting to use a stolen credit card at Boot Barn at 6002 Slide Road back on Dec. 19. If you have any information about this case, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 741-1000.

