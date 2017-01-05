Lubbock police search for theives aft...

Lubbock police search for theives after assault on JC Penny store security

13 hrs ago

Lubbock police are asking for help identifying four suspects who remain on the loose following a reported robbery in which they threated store security with a firearm at the JC Penny department store on Dec. 21. At 7:53 p.m., officials responded to the location at the South Plains Mall at 6002 Slide Road, after an employee was physically struck while trying to thwart the theft involving three females and a male. According to the police report, two of the suspects were observed in the store's juniors department removing merchandise from a shelf, placing them in shopping bags.

