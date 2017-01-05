Lubbock police search for theives after assault on JC Penny store security
Lubbock police are asking for help identifying four suspects who remain on the loose following a reported robbery in which they threated store security with a firearm at the JC Penny department store on Dec. 21. At 7:53 p.m., officials responded to the location at the South Plains Mall at 6002 Slide Road, after an employee was physically struck while trying to thwart the theft involving three females and a male. According to the police report, two of the suspects were observed in the store's juniors department removing merchandise from a shelf, placing them in shopping bags.
Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
