Lubbock police chase ends in wreck, two arrests

A police chase ensued after Lubbock Police say a driver refused to stop at a traffic stop around 2:25 Thursday morning in an area just north of the Lubbock airport. A few minutes later that vehicle wrecked and the suspects attempted to run away from the scene.

