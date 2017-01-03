Lubbock pest professionals explain da...

Lubbock pest professionals explain dangers of poison that killed Amarillo children

14 hrs ago

The chemical compound that produced a toxic gas that killed four children in Amarillo is a fumigant that requires a license for use. Tim Gafford, the owner of Gafford Pest Control, is a pest control expert who received this license and even had to go through background checks to use aluminum phosphide.

Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

