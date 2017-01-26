Lubbock music venues say proposed noise ordinance could shut them down
The Lubbock City Council was set to discuss a noise ordinance on Thursday, but just moments into the meeting, Councilwoman Shelia Patterson Harris asked the council to postpone the proposal until a later date. "It could shut us down if they decide to enforce it," says Derek Hunter, co-owner of The Blue Light.
