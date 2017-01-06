Lubbock men arrested in online sex sting sentenced to federal prison
Two Lubbock men listed as a moderate-risk sex offenders in the state's database were sentenced Friday to federal prison as part of plea agreements. Patrick Wong, 36, and Dustin Matthew Buckaloo, 30, pleaded guilty in September before U.S. magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant to separate federal felony counts of attempted enticement of a minor and aiding and abetting.
