Lubbock Meals on Wheels to hold 18th annual Mardi Gras

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is presenting the 18th annual Mardi Gras Celebration from 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall on Mac Davis Lane near Avenue L. The event will include more than 37 food booths, live music by the Element band, a silent auction, cash bars and a variety of activities and prizes. The children's area will include bouncers, climbers and face and hair painting.

