Lubbock man shot by homeowner during burglary indicted

A Lubbock County grand jury on Tuesday indicted a 27-year-old man arrested in December after he was shot in the back during a North Lubbock home invasion. Adrian Hernandez is charged with a four-count indictment for first-degree felony burglary of a habitation with intent of aggravated robbery, which carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

