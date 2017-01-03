Lubbock man sentenced to 75 years for knife attack on woman, child
A Lubbock man has been sentenced to serve three concurrent sentences, one of 50 years and two of 75 years after assaulting a woman with a knife and injuring one of her children. Court records say 47-year-old Juan Martinez broke into the home of Elizabeth Lopez on Nov. 26, 2015 and slashed her and one of her children with a knife.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|chances'r 11/19/2016
|Jan 5
|Lookingforhelp
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 1
|mayor spur sucks
|1
|Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|Stand Chickie
|21
|Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials?
|Dec 18
|Anonymous_2011
|1
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Dec 16
|Ylario
|1
|Annette Flores
|Dec 13
|WassuP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC