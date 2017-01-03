Lubbock man sentenced to 75 years for knife attack on woman, child

A Lubbock man has been sentenced to serve three concurrent sentences, one of 50 years and two of 75 years after assaulting a woman with a knife and injuring one of her children. Court records say 47-year-old Juan Martinez broke into the home of Elizabeth Lopez on Nov. 26, 2015 and slashed her and one of her children with a knife.

