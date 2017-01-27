Lubbock man sentenced on federal gun charge after raid linked to meth investigation

Lubbock Sheriff's narcotics investigators seized methamphetamines and weapons including a short-barreled AK-47 assault rifle, a short-barreled AR-15 assault rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a 30.06 rifle, two sawed-off 12 gauge shotguns and one muzzle loader following the Feb. 29 raid of a home in the 2400 block of 30th Street. The serial numbers on three of the firearms had been intentionally removed, according to an official statement.

