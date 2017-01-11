Lubbock man in federal sex trafficking case makes initial appearance in court

A U.S. Marshal escorts Dimitrise Lyghts, 22, out of the Lubbock Federal courthouse Wednesday after making an initial appearance before U.S. magistrate judge D. Gordon Bryant. A 22-year-old man arrested Tuesday by Lubbock's SWAT team in connection with a federal child sex trafficking case appeared in a Lubbock U.S. magistrate court Wednesday for an initial appearance during which a federal prosecutor read the charge against him.

