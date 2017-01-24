Lubbock man accused of sexually abusing boy indicted
Lubbock County grand jurors indicted a 24-year-old man Tuesday after he allegedly admitted to police he sexually abused a 5-year-old family member early this month. Devante Manahan is charged with a first-degree felony count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, which carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.
