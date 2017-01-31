Lubbock grand jury indicts Austin man accused of possessing hashish

Lubbock County grand jurors indicted a 27-year-old Austin man Tuesday accused of possessing more than 500 grams of hashish during a September traffic stop on Interstate 27. Brian Angelo Sabathne is charged with a first-degree felony count of possession with intent to deliver 4-400 grams of hashish, a concentrated form of THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana. A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stopped Sabathne on Sept.

