Lubbock Fire Rescue battles blaze despite frozen hydrants
This morning's sub-freezing temperatures created a problem for Lubbock Fire Rescue as they were trying to fight a house fire at 35th and Quaker. Not one, but two fire hydrants they tried to hook up a supply line to were frozen.
