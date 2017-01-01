Lubbock ends 2016 with second-lowest homicide number in 5 years
During the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 2016, Lubbock police responded to a stabbing at a bar on Broadway to find 20-year-old Zachary Kafer stabbed numerous times - wounds he would succumb to shortly after being taken to a Lubbock hospital. Eight is the second-fewest homicides in Lubbock in five years, with 2013 seeing the city's lowest number in recent memory: five.
