Lubbock ends 2016 with second-lowest ...

Lubbock ends 2016 with second-lowest homicide number in 5 years

Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

During the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 2016, Lubbock police responded to a stabbing at a bar on Broadway to find 20-year-old Zachary Kafer stabbed numerous times - wounds he would succumb to shortly after being taken to a Lubbock hospital. Eight is the second-fewest homicides in Lubbock in five years, with 2013 seeing the city's lowest number in recent memory: five.

Lubbock, TX

