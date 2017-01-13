Lubbock Eagle scouts, art contest winners recognized
Four area youths took top awards Saturday, Jan. 7, at the annual Western Art contest awards ceremony sponsored by the National Ranching Heritage Center at Texas Tech and the Lubbock County Junior Livestock Show. Each entry was required to represent or express the spirit and semblance of ranching and/or the Lubbock County Junior Livestock Show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 min
|Willie Granville
|1,025
|chances'r 11/19/2016
|Jan 5
|Lookingforhelp
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 1
|mayor spur sucks
|1
|Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|Stand Chickie
|21
|Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials?
|Dec 18
|Anonymous_2011
|1
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Dec 16
|Ylario
|1
|Annette Flores
|Dec '16
|WassuP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC