Lubbock County High-Risk Sex Offenders

Robert Adams, 68, Slaton; two convictions indecency with a child by sexual contact in 1996, victim 8-year-old girl; two convictions aggravated sexual assault of a child in 1996, victims 8- and 9-year-old girls Guadalupe Aguilera Jr., 38, Central Lubbock, sexual assault of a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child in 1999, victim 13-year-old girl Julian Alonzo, 49, Wolfforth, aggravated sexual assault of a child in 1990, victim 13-year-old boy; aggravated sexual assault of a child in 1991, victim 13-year-old boy Earnest Castilleja, 47, rural Lubbock County, sexual assault in 1985, victim 19-year-old woman; sexual assault of a child in 2009, victim 15-year-old girl Paul Gutierrez, 42, West-central Lubbock, indecency with a child by exposure and indecency with a child by sexual contact in 1995, victim 11-year-old girl Tory Hammons, 48, rural Lubbock County, two convictions aggravated ... (more)

