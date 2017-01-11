Lubbock County High-Risk Sex Offenders
Robert Adams, 68, Slaton; two convictions indecency with a child by sexual contact in 1996, victim 8-year-old girl; two convictions aggravated sexual assault of a child in 1996, victims 8- and 9-year-old girls Guadalupe Aguilera Jr., 38, Central Lubbock, sexual assault of a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child in 1999, victim 13-year-old girl Julian Alonzo, 49, Wolfforth, aggravated sexual assault of a child in 1990, victim 13-year-old boy; aggravated sexual assault of a child in 1991, victim 13-year-old boy Earnest Castilleja, 47, rural Lubbock County, sexual assault in 1985, victim 19-year-old woman; sexual assault of a child in 2009, victim 15-year-old girl Paul Gutierrez, 42, West-central Lubbock, indecency with a child by exposure and indecency with a child by sexual contact in 1995, victim 11-year-old girl Tory Hammons, 48, rural Lubbock County, two convictions aggravated ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,013
|chances'r 11/19/2016
|Jan 5
|Lookingforhelp
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 1
|mayor spur sucks
|1
|Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|Stand Chickie
|21
|Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials?
|Dec 18
|Anonymous_2011
|1
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Dec 16
|Ylario
|1
|Annette Flores
|Dec 13
|WassuP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC