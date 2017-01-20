Lubbock County AgriLife to host turf ...

Lubbock County AgriLife to host turf and ornamental workshop

14 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The Lubbock County branch of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host the 2017 Commercial Turf and Ornamental workshop from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at AgriLife's research center north of Lubbock. Participants will qualify for five Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide applicator continuing education units and four structural continuing education units.

