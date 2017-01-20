Lubbock County AgriLife to host turf and ornamental workshop
The Lubbock County branch of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host the 2017 Commercial Turf and Ornamental workshop from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at AgriLife's research center north of Lubbock. Participants will qualify for five Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide applicator continuing education units and four structural continuing education units.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16)
|8 hr
|Unknown
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Part McShartz
|1,052
|Happy Inaugural Day, 2017.
|11 hr
|Mike
|1
|jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09)
|Jan 16
|coldwarkid
|4
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 15
|defo
|2
|Review: Complete Power Pole Inspection Inc (Jun '13)
|Jan 14
|East coast
|5
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jan 13
|JezMyOpinion
|522
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC