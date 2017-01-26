Lubbock Co. officials warn residents of jury scam
Officials with the Lubbock County Courthouse say residents have reported receiving calls from individuals claiming to be from the local courts indicating these individuals have failed to report for jury duty. The scammer tells the person they will have a warrant issued for their arrest if they do not pay a fine immediately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|pharts
|1,070
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Jan 24
|SHORTY
|6
|Happy Inaugural Day, 2017.
|Jan 22
|shorty
|2
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30
|Jan 22
|shorty
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 22
|santo
|3
|Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16)
|Jan 20
|Unknown
|2
|jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09)
|Jan 16
|coldwarkid
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC