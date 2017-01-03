Lubbock city offices closed for MLK h...

Lubbock city offices closed for MLK holiday, Jan. 16

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Residential Trash Collection There will be no cart or dumpster trash collection on Monday, January 16. Monday's normally scheduled cart and dumpster trash collection will be moved to Tuesday and Tuesday's normally scheduled collection will take place on Wednesday. Residents with carts are asked to have their carts out before 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday's scheduled collections, January 19 and 20, will not be affected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 7 Bubba Gump 1,010
chances'r 11/19/2016 Jan 5 Lookingforhelp 2
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS Jan 1 mayor spur sucks 1
News Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08) Dec 22 Stand Chickie 21
Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials? Dec 18 Anonymous_2011 1
News Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia... Dec 16 Ylario 1
Annette Flores Dec 13 WassuP 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,977 • Total comments across all topics: 277,788,866

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC