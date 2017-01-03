Lubbock city offices closed for MLK holiday, Jan. 16
Residential Trash Collection There will be no cart or dumpster trash collection on Monday, January 16. Monday's normally scheduled cart and dumpster trash collection will be moved to Tuesday and Tuesday's normally scheduled collection will take place on Wednesday. Residents with carts are asked to have their carts out before 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday's scheduled collections, January 19 and 20, will not be affected.
