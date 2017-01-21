Lubbock chamber to host university se...

Lubbock chamber to host university seminar

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will host a Chamber University seminar on "HR Hot Topic: Newly Revised Form I-9, Newly Increased PenaltiesIs Your Business in Compliance?" from 8-11:30 a.m. Feb. 28 at FirstBank & Trust Operations Center. The seminar will focus on the newly revised Form I-9 to make sure businesses are in compliance with the changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS 9 min santo 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 13 hr FlavorsPharts 1,054
Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16) Fri Unknown 2
Happy Inaugural Day, 2017. Fri Mike 1
jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09) Jan 16 coldwarkid 4
Review: Complete Power Pole Inspection Inc (Jun '13) Jan 14 East coast 5
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Jan 13 JezMyOpinion 522
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,411 • Total comments across all topics: 278,139,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC