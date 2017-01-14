Lubbock Chamber to host Chamber University seminar

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will host a Chamber University seminar on "HR Hot Topic: Newly Revised Form I-9, Newly Increased PenaltiesIs Your Business in Compliance?" from 8-11:30 a.m., Feb. 28 at FirstBank & Trust Operations Center, 9816 Slide Road. The seminar will focus on the newly revised Form I-9 to make sure businesses are in compliance with the changes.

