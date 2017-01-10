Lubbock area lawmakers enter 85th session with dozens of bills
With dozens of pieces of legislation already filed, South Plains and Panhandle lawmakers arrived at the capitol in Austin on Tuesday to convene the 85th Texas Legislature, where a West Texas senator was named president pro tempore of the Senate. State Sen. Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo, was elected by his peers to the largely honorary post.
