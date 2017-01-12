Lubbock Advanced Physical Medicine Wins "Best of the West" Best...
Dr. Korey Kothmann and the team are honored to have been awarded the "Best of the West's" Best Chiropractor award for 2015, 2016, and now 2017. The annual awards ceremony from news channel KCBD honors providers of quality care and excellence.
