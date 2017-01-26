LPD: Vehicle found on fire at Sonic Drive-In
EMS, Lubbock Police and Lubbock Fire Rescue were called to the scene after multiple 911 calls reported a car on fire at 4401 4th Street, at the Sonic Drive-In. Firemen worked to put out the fire of a fully engulfed vehicle this morning.
