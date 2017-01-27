LPD: Reported felon shot in officer-involved shooting in Arnett Benson

A reported felon suffered serious injuries in an officer-involved shooting as police attempted to serve an arrest warrant in the Arnett Benson neighborhood late Thursday night, according to a Lubbock Police Department news release. At about 11:30 p.m., officers with the LPD Special Operations Unit arrived in the 330 block of Grinnell Street as they attempted to serve an arrest warrant out of Lubbock County for a parole violation on drug charges, the release states.

