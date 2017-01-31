LPD: Man arrested while reportedly attempting to steal guns from Central Lubbock pawn shop

Trey Kimbrell, 26, was arrested and charged with burglary of a bulding, theft, resisting arrest and three outstanding warrants following the incident, according to Lubbock Police Department spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt. At 4:45 a.m., officials were called to the business at 1510 50th St. in reference to an alarm, Pelt states.

