LPD: Man arrested while reportedly attempting to steal guns from Central Lubbock pawn shop
Trey Kimbrell, 26, was arrested and charged with burglary of a bulding, theft, resisting arrest and three outstanding warrants following the incident, according to Lubbock Police Department spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt. At 4:45 a.m., officials were called to the business at 1510 50th St. in reference to an alarm, Pelt states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Mon
|CAPT AMERICA
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Jan 24
|SHORTY
|6
|Happy Inaugural Day, 2017.
|Jan 22
|shorty
|2
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30
|Jan 22
|shorty
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 22
|santo
|3
|Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16)
|Jan 20
|Unknown
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC