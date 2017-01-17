LISD changing Lubbock High to full Monday through Friday schedule

Citing requirements from the Texas Education Code, the Lubbock Independent School District will be changing the "shortened Friday" schedule and moving LHS to a full schedule, 8:15 a.m. to 3:55 p.m. Monday through Friday. The letter says the district did try to get a waiver from the Commissioner of Education, but the request was denied for school year 2017-2018.

