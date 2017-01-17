LISD changing Lubbock High to full Mo...

LISD changing Lubbock High to full Monday through Friday schedule

14 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Citing requirements from the Texas Education Code, the Lubbock Independent School District will be changing the "shortened Friday" schedule and moving LHS to a full schedule, 8:15 a.m. to 3:55 p.m. Monday through Friday. The letter says the district did try to get a waiver from the Commissioner of Education, but the request was denied for school year 2017-2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

