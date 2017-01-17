LISD changing Lubbock High to full Monday through Friday schedule
Citing requirements from the Texas Education Code, the Lubbock Independent School District will be changing the "shortened Friday" schedule and moving LHS to a full schedule, 8:15 a.m. to 3:55 p.m. Monday through Friday. The letter says the district did try to get a waiver from the Commissioner of Education, but the request was denied for school year 2017-2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|20 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09)
|Jan 16
|coldwarkid
|4
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 15
|defo
|2
|Review: Complete Power Pole Inspection Inc (Jun '13)
|Jan 14
|East coast
|5
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jan 13
|JezMyOpinion
|522
|Genevieve rosas
|Jan 13
|Bamf
|1
|chances'r 11/19/2016
|Jan 5
|Lookingforhelp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC