LFR rescues 1 from West Lubbock mobile home fire over weekend

One person was rescued from a home in West Lubbock after Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to fire on Saturday night, according to an LFR statement Monday. "The Fire Marshal's office determined that the fire was accidental, and that the fire had been started to provide heating for the structure," according to fire officials.

