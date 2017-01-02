LFR rescues 1 from West Lubbock mobile home fire over weekend
One person was rescued from a home in West Lubbock after Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to fire on Saturday night, according to an LFR statement Monday. "The Fire Marshal's office determined that the fire was accidental, and that the fire had been started to provide heating for the structure," according to fire officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Sun
|mayor spur sucks
|1
|Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|Stand Chickie
|21
|Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials?
|Dec 18
|Anonymous_2011
|1
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Dec 16
|Ylario
|1
|Annette Flores
|Dec 13
|WassuP
|1
|From the A-J's Pages: Burglaries, gambling, oth...
|Dec 12
|Dalila Hernandez
|2
|Lubbock's bounty of free museums lure visitors ...
|Dec 6
|Tom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC