Levelland man indicted in July fatal wreck; arrested for DWI in January

14 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A Lubbock County grand jury indicted Tuesday a 29-year-old Levelland man in connection with a three-vehicle wreck in July that killed one man. Kenyal Chambers is charged with a second-degree felony count of manslaughter, which carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

