Levelland hospital receives CMS penal...

Levelland hospital receives CMS penalties for third consecutive year

12 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Covenant Health Levelland was included on a list of hospitals receiving penalties through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Hospital-Acquired Conditions Reduction Program released in December. The hospital was one of 769 hospitals throughout the country that will lose 1 percent of Medicare payments issued between October 2016 and September 2017.

Lubbock, TX

