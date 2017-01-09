Levelland hospital receives CMS penalties for third consecutive year
Covenant Health Levelland was included on a list of hospitals receiving penalties through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Hospital-Acquired Conditions Reduction Program released in December. The hospital was one of 769 hospitals throughout the country that will lose 1 percent of Medicare payments issued between October 2016 and September 2017.
