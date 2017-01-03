Kirk Cameron speaking at Lubbock Christian School fundraiser, Feb. 16

Kirk Cameron is a television and film actor and producer, noted recently for his work in the family films SAVING CHRISTMAS and MERCY RULE, the documentaries UNSTOPPABLE and Monumental, and the inspirational film Fireproof. He is also known for his memorable roles on ABC's Growing Pains, the Left Behind movies, and co-host of The Way of the Master television series.

