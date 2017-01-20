Jose Escarcega sentenced in Lubbock officer's assault

Jose Escarcega is escorted out of the 364th District Court after he was sentenced to 20 years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to a count of aggravated assault of a public servant. A 21-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after admitting to injuring a police officer who chased him after learning the vehicle he drove was reported stolen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.