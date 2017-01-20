Jose Escarcega sentenced in Lubbock o...

Jose Escarcega sentenced in Lubbock officer's assault

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Jose Escarcega is escorted out of the 364th District Court after he was sentenced to 20 years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to a count of aggravated assault of a public servant. A 21-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after admitting to injuring a police officer who chased him after learning the vehicle he drove was reported stolen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16) 5 hr Unknown 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr Part McShartz 1,052
Happy Inaugural Day, 2017. 8 hr Mike 1
jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09) Jan 16 coldwarkid 4
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS Jan 15 defo 2
Review: Complete Power Pole Inspection Inc (Jun '13) Jan 14 East coast 5
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Jan 13 JezMyOpinion 522
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,532 • Total comments across all topics: 278,106,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC