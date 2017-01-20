Jose Escarcega sentenced in Lubbock officer's assault
Jose Escarcega is escorted out of the 364th District Court after he was sentenced to 20 years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to a count of aggravated assault of a public servant. A 21-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after admitting to injuring a police officer who chased him after learning the vehicle he drove was reported stolen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16)
|5 hr
|Unknown
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Part McShartz
|1,052
|Happy Inaugural Day, 2017.
|8 hr
|Mike
|1
|jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09)
|Jan 16
|coldwarkid
|4
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 15
|defo
|2
|Review: Complete Power Pole Inspection Inc (Jun '13)
|Jan 14
|East coast
|5
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jan 13
|JezMyOpinion
|522
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC