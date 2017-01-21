Is the public in danger?: Weevil-Cide still used in some parks
Following the accidental poisoning that claimed the lives of four children and left members of their family hospitalized in Amarillo on Jan. 2, regional city leaders are talking about past and present use of Weevil-Cide, the aluminum phosphide fumigant behind the incident. While the pesticide is still used in local neighborhood parks, City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Director Bridget Faulkenberry said the department has three certified applicators who are supervised by a horticulture foreman when the substance is necessary for prairiedog removal.
