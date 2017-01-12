Icy roads and cold temps expected this weekend
Road conditions may deteriorate across portions of the South Plains over the weekend, particularly in the region from north of Lubbock to Plainview, Floydada, Matador and north into the Panhandle region. Periods of rain, freezing rain and sleet will develop through the day Friday, increase Friday night into Saturday evening and could continue into Sunday morning.
