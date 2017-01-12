Ice, cold temps, heavy rain potential...

Ice, cold temps, heavy rain potential this weekend

11 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Some ice, cold temps, a lot of rain potential and maybe a few storms, that's your weekend forecast for the South Plains. A storm system is slowly moving our way, so the threat of icy patches in the northern South Plains will continue early Saturday and possibly Sunday morning.

Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

