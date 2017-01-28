I was shaken up': Woman recalls fear ...

I was shaken up': Woman recalls fear as robbers held restaurant at gunpoint

15 hrs ago

Leticia Palos was shaking, sometimes holding back tears as she described how three robbers held her and others at gunpoint during a robbery Friday evening in a Central Lubbock restaurant. The waitstaff supervisor at Picantes Mexican Restaurant on 34th Street said she feared for her life as she stood in the back of the restaurant.

