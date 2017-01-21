Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
There are 3 comments on the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal story from 13 hrs ago, titled Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March. In it, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports that:
The Lubbock Women's March took place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the southwest and northwest corners of 19th Street and University Avenue.Approximately 350 people stood at the corner in a peaceful protest just after 3 p.m. More than 1 million people rallied at women's marches in the nation's capital and cities around the world Saturday to send President Donald Trump a message on his first full day in office that they will not let his agenda go unchallenged, according to the Associated Press. Organizer for the local march, James Cloud, who had help of from the Action Network advocacy group, said although it was called a march participants had to remain in the university's free speech area.
#1 2 hrs ago
what do these womn want?
Other than burn down the white house (Madonna) I do not have a clue......
Trump has done none of the things that they say they fear....
How many are registered to vote? how many did vote?
#2 1 hr ago
the women's march movement is just a bunch of folks that are angry because mrs. bill Clinton did not win the general election!!!!! it's time for these fat heifers, whiners, self identified victims & snowflakes to quit whining & start doing their part to make America GREAT again!!!!
#3 44 min ago
You, sir, nailed it..........
