Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women...

Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March

There are 3 comments on the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal story from 13 hrs ago, titled Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March. In it, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports that:

The Lubbock Women's March took place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the southwest and northwest corners of 19th Street and University Avenue.Approximately 350 people stood at the corner in a peaceful protest just after 3 p.m. More than 1 million people rallied at women's marches in the nation's capital and cities around the world Saturday to send President Donald Trump a message on his first full day in office that they will not let his agenda go unchallenged, according to the Associated Press. Organizer for the local march, James Cloud, who had help of from the Action Network advocacy group, said although it was called a march participants had to remain in the university's free speech area.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Mike

Lubbock, TX

#1 2 hrs ago
what do these womn want?
Other than burn down the white house (Madonna) I do not have a clue......

Trump has done none of the things that they say they fear....

How many are registered to vote? how many did vote?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
capt america

Spur, TX

#2 1 hr ago
the women's march movement is just a bunch of folks that are angry because mrs. bill Clinton did not win the general election!!!!! it's time for these fat heifers, whiners, self identified victims & snowflakes to quit whining & start doing their part to make America GREAT again!!!!

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
squincy

Lubbock, TX

#3 44 min ago
capt america wrote:
the women's march movement is just a bunch of folks that are angry because mrs. bill Clinton did not win the general election!!!!! it's time for these fat heifers, whiners, self identified victims & snowflakes to quit whining & start doing their part to make America GREAT again!!!!
You, sir, nailed it..........
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy Inaugural Day, 2017. 3 hr shorty 2
Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 3 hr shorty 2
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS 3 hr santo 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 17 hr FlavorsPharts 1,054
Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16) Fri Unknown 2
jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09) Jan 16 coldwarkid 4
Review: Complete Power Pole Inspection Inc (Jun '13) Jan 14 East coast 5
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,311 • Total comments across all topics: 278,144,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC