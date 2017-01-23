Hundreds gather for Women's March in Lubbock
The crowd at the corner of 19th Street and University Avenue chanted "Love trumps hate" as cars drove by honking and cheering them on. The march had no route, but its message moved through the streets of Lubbock, stopping traffic and bringing hundreds of supporters to the small patch of land outside Texas Tech.
