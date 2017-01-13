Historic - Underwood Pullman' featured in upcoming Lubbock Heritage Society meeting
The Lubbock Heritage Society has scheduled its annual meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Bayer Museum of Agriculture, 1501 Canyon Lake Drive, where an Underwood Pullman railroad car has been moved to a permanent location for restoration to showroom condition. With its link to the historic cotton industry of the South Plains region, the car represents not only years of business dealings by original purchaser Arch Underwood, but years in planning by the Lubbock Heritage Society in its mission of preservation.
