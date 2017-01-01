Heavy rainfall, possible hail a factor in Sunday evening thunderstorms across the South Plains

Heavy rain throughout the South Plains is expected to begin Sunday night going into Monday morning, according to Joe Jurecka with the Lubbock National Weather Service. Strong, severe thunderstorms were forecast to develop, bringing hail to the size of quarters and 60-mile-per-hour wind gusts across the rolling plains and Southern South Plains, according to the NWS website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.