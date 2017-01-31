Hearing from Lubbock residents who support immigration ban
While those who oppose President Donald Trump's executive order are protesting across the country and here at home, there are many here on the South Plains who say they agree with the president's decision. A poll from our Facebook page shows that more of our viewers say they are in favor of the ban than those who are against it.
