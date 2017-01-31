Hearing from Lubbock residents who su...

Hearing from Lubbock residents who support immigration ban

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

While those who oppose President Donald Trump's executive order are protesting across the country and here at home, there are many here on the South Plains who say they agree with the president's decision. A poll from our Facebook page shows that more of our viewers say they are in favor of the ban than those who are against it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia... Mon CAPT AMERICA 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
News Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March Jan 24 SHORTY 6
Happy Inaugural Day, 2017. Jan 22 shorty 2
Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 Jan 22 shorty 2
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS Jan 22 santo 3
Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16) Jan 20 Unknown 2
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,932 • Total comments across all topics: 278,444,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC