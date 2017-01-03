Harlem Globetrotters revisit United arena

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters will make another stop in Lubbock - this makes 11 Lubbock visits in the past 17 years - at 7 p.m. Thursday at the United Supermarkets Arena, 1701 Indiana Ave. The team promises a star-studded roster, ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment. Reserved seats are $303 for VIP Bench tickets , $102.50 for court-side seats, $87, $50.50, $42, $34.50 and $29 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.