Grand jury indicts man charged with manslaughter after 2015 Black Friday deadly crash
A Lubbock County Grand Jury has indicted a man on charges of manslaughter after a 2015 crash killed three people. Officers were called to the scene in the 2300 block of West Loop 289.
